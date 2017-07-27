The Moto Z2 Force Could Have Daydream Support Soon

The Moto Z2 Force could have Daydream support soon as it’s now been reported that Motorola is working Google on certifying the handset for Google’s virtual reality platform. According to a spokesperson from Motorola, the team has already checked out the compatibility of the handset with Daydream to ensure that everything will work, and the next step is to get things up and running in an official capacity, which naturally requires Google’s help. In addition to confirming that the device has already been tested to make sure that it will work with Daydream, the same spokesperson has also stated that the Moto Z2 Force has all the necessary hardware components that Google requires. This means it’s good to go on the hardware front and all that’s needed now is the software.

In fact, the Moto Z2 Force already has the Daydream Services app installed so the support is really almost all of the way there. Taking that into consideration, it might not be long before official support is in full effect and owners of the phone are able to place the device inside of the Daydream View and enjoy all of the available content.

As it currently stands there are a fair amount of smartphones which now support Daydream officially, including the two most recent which are Samsung’s Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus, which just started receiving support last week Friday. This is in addition to the Pixel and Pixel XL which were the two first devices to have it, as well as the Huawei Mate 9 Pro, the ZTE Axon 7, and the ZenFone AR. Another point worth mentioning is that the original Moto Z already supports Daydream as well, so it would stand to reason that the Moto Z2 Force would eventually support it too, and now there’s confirmation that it will at some point, it’s just a matter of when. For those that may have been thinking about the Moto Z2 Force as their next phone, this might be one more reason to pick it up alongside other enticing features, like the dual rear camera with selective focus and selective black and white functionality, and of course Moto Mods.