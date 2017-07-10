Moto Z2 Force Certified In China As ‘XT1789-05’

The Moto Z2 Force bearing the model number “XT1789-05” has been recently approved by China’s regulatory agency CCC, strongly indicating that the smartphone is being prepared for a market release. The device carries the same model number as the Moto Z2 Force that passed through benchmarking website AnTuTu last week, which means that it should boast roughly the same hardware characteristics, including the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 system-on-chip (SoC).

China’s regulatory agency didn’t reveal much about the Moto Z2 Force “XT1789-05” during its visit but previous sightings of the handset were telling enough. The device should sport a QHD display panel with a resolution of 2560 x 1440, however, the screen’s diagonal is still unknown as of this writing, so its pixel density has yet to be revealed. Generally speaking, the Snapdragon 835 chipset features eight Kryo cores based on a heterogeneous architecture, the Adreno 540 graphics chip operating at a frequency of up to 710MHz, and support for LPDDR4X RAM. Other details previously revealed by AnTuTu include 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard memory presumably expandable through a microSD card slot, as well as a 12-megapixel primary camera coupled with a 5-megapixel front-facing shooter. There’s also a strong possibility that the Moto Z2 Force will be equipped with two imaging sensors on its back panel, at least according to a previously leaked render showcasing the device from all angles and bearing the AT&T logo just above its metal pin connectors for Moto Mods.

Another detail worth noting is that the Moto Z2 Force is very likely to ditch the 3.5-millimeter headphone jack in favor of a USB Type-C connector, not unlike the Moto Z2 Play. With the XT1789-05 now approved by China’s regulatory agency, the Moto Z2 Force is likely close to its market debut, and there is a strong possibility that the device could be officially unveiled during Motorola Mobility’s upcoming #hellomotoworld press event which will be hosted on July 25 in New York City. Either way, more details regarding the smartphone’s specifications and whereabouts should emerge soon, and the same goes for the Lenovo-owned phone maker’s general hardware ambitions that already led it to release a wide variety of Android devices this year.