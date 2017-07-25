Moto Z2 Force Battery: Smaller, But More Efficient

After launching half a dozen of entry-level and mid-range smartphones this year, Motorola Mobility finally introduced its true 2017 flagship – the Moto Z2 Force Edition. As expected, the latest high-end handset from the Lenovo-owned original equipment manufacturer (OEM) boasts a number of premium specs that put it on par with its competitors, though one particular feature of the handset deserves an individual analysis – the battery.

Rumors of the Moto Z2 Force packing a smaller battery than its predecessors were circulating the industry for weeks now and the Libertyville, Illinois-based company finally confirmed that earlier today, revealing that the smartphone ships with a 2,730mAh battery that’s almost 22 percent smaller than the 3,500mAh unit powering the original Moto Z Force which was introduced in June 2016. The phone maker apparently opted to reduce the battery capacity of its latest flagship in an effort to make it slimmer, similar to how it handled the recently launched successor to the Moto Z Play. While the OEM apparently succeeded in that endeavor, it remains to be seen how well will the Moto Z2 Force perform in everyday use and will it last as long as its predecessor did on a single charge. One important factor that suggests it will is the system-on-chip (SoC) powering the device; the Snapdragon 835 is Qualcomm’s first piece of silicon manufactured on the 10nm process node and one that the San Diego, California-based tech giant claims is up to 25 percent more efficient than the Snapdragon 820 that was present in the Moto Z Force. Given how both devices feature identical 5.5-inch display panels with a resolution of 2,560 by 1,440 pixels (QHD), the difference in battery consumption between the two shouldn’t be too noticeable.

Like most other contemporary Moto-branded devices, the Moto Z2 Force ships with a relatively clean version of Android and its battery life shouldn’t be affected by any kind of bloatware. Finally, the handset supports 15W TurboPower charging technology, meaning that its relatively small battery should be able to go from zero to 100 percent in no time. Overall, the Moto Z2 Force is unlikely to offer stellar battery life but should still be able to get through the day on a single charge with casual use like most of its peers.