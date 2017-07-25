Moto Z2 Force Announced: Lighter, Thinner, But Just As Durable

Motorola has unveiled its latest smartphone – the Moto Z2 Force Edition – during an event held in New York City today. It had been expected that this smartphone would make an appearance at this event, and as a result, all of the specs and features have now been confirmed. The Moto Z2 Force marks the second-generation Moto Z Force device, following on from last year’s model. Although, unlike last year’s model, Motorola has not introduced a standard version of the Moto Z2 alongside the Force Edition. This year, there is just the one option, a durable option.

The Moto Z2 Force Edition is once again a smartphone that is designed to be durable. Following in the footsteps of last year’s model, its durability mainly comes by way of the inclusion of a ShatterShield display. Which means the Moto Z2 Force is designed to withstand drops and impact encounters of all sorts, and from all distances and heights. So much so that this was one of the main aspects showcased during the event. With Motorola keen to promote just how durable the display is, and what sort of impact it can endure. Durability aside, and one key selling point that was on offer with last year’s model, that is not on offer with this latest model, is extended levels of battery life. Motorola does state that the battery on the new Moto Z2 Force will be able to last long enough though, due to the software improvements year-over-year and aspects like ‘Turbo Charging’ support. However, when it comes to straight mAh capacity, there is no escaping that this year’s model has seen a substantial reduction, with the new Moto Z2 Force coming equipped with a 2,730 mAh battery, compared to the 3,500 mAh battery that was on offer with the previous model. The upside to this, is that this year’s model is super thin in comparison, and that is while still maintaining an increased level of durability. So while battery capacity is not as high, this year’s Z Force model is thinner and lighter than ever before. Which could be one of the reasons as to why there is no standard Moto Z2 model this year, as the previous standard Moto Z model also came with a lower battery (2,600 mAh) and a thinner build, compared to the Moto Z Force. As a result, the Moto Z2 Force looks to offer the best of both of last year’s Z smartphones in one package.

As for the rest of the specs, the Moto Z2 Force Edition comes equipped with 4GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage, as well as a 5.5-inch display (along with a 2560 x 1440 resolution), and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 octa-core SoC. Cameras come in the form of a dual rear camera setup (comprised of two 12-megapixel cameras), which is accompanied by a 5-megapixel front-facing camera. Additional aspects worth noting, include the option to expand the storage when needed via microSD (up to 2TB), a rear-positioned fingerprint sensor, USB Type-C connectivity, and Android 7.1 (Nougat) pre-installed. Not forgetting of course, the Moto Z2 Force is compatible with the new selection (as well as the previous batch) of Moto Mods – a major selling point in its own right.