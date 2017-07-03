Moto X4 Reportedly Made Of Aluminum With IP68 Rating

The Moto X4 will reportedly be made of aluminum and come with an IP68 rating for resistance against dust and water, though this wouldn’t be the first time that these particular details about the device have leaked out. While today’s rumor has not been confirmed, it does match up with an earlier leak from back in the middle of May where the latest Moto X series device was shown off at what appears to be a Lenovo and Motorola event to showcase the device and some of its specifications, where an IP68 rating and a metal body were mentioned and dual rear cameras were fairly visible.

That being said today’s rumor lends further credence to that leak so it’s now highly likely that the Moto X4 will have these features when it ends up launching at some point later on this year. In addition to the IP68 rating and use of aluminum for the phone’s body, the Moto X4 is also rumored to come with 4GB of RAM, as well as 64GB of internal storage space that supports expandable storage by way of a microSD card of more space is needed. It’s also said that the Moto X4 will come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 processor.

Other hardware details are rumored to include a 16-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video chat, a dual rear camera setup with a 12-megapixel sensor and an 8-megapixel sensor, and a 3,000mAh battery to keep the device powered on throughout the day. There’s no firm date on the launch of the Moto X4 yet as Lenovo and Motorola have not officially announced the phone for the market, though it is rumored to be the first device to be compatible with Project Fi that isn’t a Nexus or Pixel smartphone. Since the phone hasn’t been officially announced yet there’s no price point that’s been mentioned yet either, but given the rumored specifications on offer, the Moto X4 will be more of a mid-range device than one that’s slotted in the market as a top-tier flagship, which is how the Moto X series of devices was thought of before the launch of the Moto Z family.