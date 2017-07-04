Moto X4 Leaks In Gold, Dual Camera Setup In Tow

A render depicting what’s said to be the Moto X4 appeared online on Tuesday, having been revealed by known industry insider Evan Blass. The image that can be seen above this writing shows one of the rumored variants of the device, with this particular model featuring a glossy gold finish. The image reveals both sides of the handset, indicating that the Moto X4 will sport a dual camera setup on its rear panel, thus becoming the first Motorola Mobility-made smartphone to feature such an imaging system, unless the Moto G5S Plus beats it to the market. The device shown in the newly uncovered image also boasts a physical Home button on its bottom bezel that will presumably house a fingerprint scanner, while the top bezel of the supposed Moto X4 features regular Moto branding and a single-lens camera setup accompanied by an LED flash unit.

The primary imaging system is situated on a circular platform that protrudes from the body of the handset and features a dual-LED (dual tone) flash, with the entire module being placed above Moto’s signature “M” logo. The device is seemingly sporting a rather small physical Power button on the right edge of its case when looked from upfront and while that isn’t perfectly clear on the newly leaked render, it seems that the Moto X4 will feature a 3.5mm audio jack. According to previous reports, the phone will boast an IP68 rating, i.e. be resistant to both dust and water, in addition to being powered by the Snapdragon 630, Qualcomm’s mid-range system-on-chip (SoC) that the firm announced earlier this year.

Other rumored specifications of the Moto X4 include 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal flash memory which is expandable via a microSD card slot by up to 256GB. The aforementioned dual camera setup is said to consist of a 12-megapixel sensor and an 8-megapixel unit, while the front-facing module should be of the 16-megapixel variety. It’s still unclear when the Moto X4 might hit the market, with the device reportedly being delayed last month, but more details on the handset and Motorola’s other hardware ambitions should follow in the coming weeks.