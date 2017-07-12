Moto May Have Up To 3 Devices Planned With A Snapdragon 835

If a set of AnTuTu results published on the benchmarking company’s website today, July 12, is anything to go by, Lenovo may be the next device manufacturer to push out devices packing Qualcomm’s latest top tier Soc – the octa-core Snapdragon 835. In fact, a grand total of three separate devices bearing the Moto branding had their results listed in that posting. While it isn’t unusual for one or two high-end devices to come from a single smartphone maker, three may seem a bit odd. It’s important to remember, however, that devices that are technically the same model can sport different model numbers or names based on the specific market they’ll be sold in. Specs and other aspects of any given device can also change based on localization changes. All three of the devices do share some of the same specifications, as well. The device models are listed as the Motorola Z2 – which has already hit one other benchmark – the Motorola XT17890-05, and the Motorola XT1650.

The specs that all of the devices have in common, based on what can be determined from the AnTuTu results, are screen resolution, camera, which version of Android they come with out of the box, and the SoC powering all of that. As already mentioned, all three are powered by the Snapdragon 835 SoC, which comes coupled with Adreno 540 for graphics. The cameras are listed as being 5-megapixels and 12-megapixels, presumably for the front and rear camera respectively. Screen resolution is set to the current top-of-the-line standard at 1440 x 2560 pixels (2k). Users for any of the three devices can, according to AnTuTu, expect it to start out running Android 7.1.1 Nougat – pending any updates they may receive. Storage is where the devices begin to differ. While the Motorola Z2 and XT1650 are listed as coming with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, the Motorola XT17890-05 is listed at 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

The fact that these three devices are listed separately is intriguing but the similarity in specs, as far as they can currently be determined, does seem to point toward a single device that has different options for different markets. Companies often make small adjustments for localization purposes, which are usually based on that manufacturer’s understanding of what makes devices sell well in the varying cultures since they often have different priorities when it comes to specifications. A recent example of that is LG’s G6 flagship. In any case, the devices will likely represent the best of what Moto has to offer for this year, based on the high-end chipset inside. That’s a pretty big deal. So, with any luck, the company should let everybody know what at least the two unknown devices are soon enough. In the meantime, the benchmark results from AnTuTu are included below.