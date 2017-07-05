Moto E4 Plus Launching In India Next Week With 4G VoLTE

The Moto E4 Plus is launching in India next week, July 12. The smartphone was made official last month alongside the regular Moto E4, and now invitations have been issued for the formal announcement of the global edition of the Moto E4 Plus in India. Pricing of the device has not been given yet but it will likely be confirmed next Wednesday at the launch event. The phone has a metal build and features water-repellent nanocoating, and will be offered in Oxford Blue, Fine Gold, and Iron Grey color options. The handset weighs 181g and measures 155 x 77.5 x 9.55mm in size.

Specifications of the new entry-level Motorola smartphone include a 1.3GHz MediaTek MT6737 quad-core processor with the Mali T720 MP1 GPU for graphics processing. This differs from the 1.4GHz Snapdragon 427 quad-core processor and the Adreno 305 GPU of the Moto E4 Plus in the U.S. The Moto E4 Plus comes in two variants, one with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage, and another with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of flash memory, both expandable up to 128GB via a microSD card. The dual SIM handset has a 5.5-inch IPS LCD display with HD resolution of 1280 x 720, a 13-megapixel rear camera with f/2.0 aperture and an LED flash, and a 5-megapixel front-facing snapper with f/2.2 aperture and another flash unit. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.1, and GPS.

Other features of the Moto E4 Plus include fast charging, Dolby Atmos microphones, a fingerprint sensor, and 2.5D curved glass protecting its display, with the phone itself being set to run Android 7.1.1 Nougat out of the box. One of the main attractions of the phone is its sizeable 5,000mAh battery that should allow it to go through a lot of use on a single charge and is even larger the 4,000mAh battery of the Moto C Plus that released in India last month, as well as the 2,800 mAhbattery of the regular Moto E4. Other differences between the Moto E4 Plus and the Moto E4 are that the latter has a smaller 5-inch display and an 8-megapixel rear camera that isn’t as capable as that found on its larger counterpart.