Moto E4 Plus Launches In India On July 12 Via Flipkart

Motorola India yesterday announced the availability of the Moto E4 Plus in the South Asian country, confirming that the smartphone will be launched exclusively through online retailer Flipkart. Prospective buyers residing in India will have the opportunity to purchase the new Moto E4 Plus on July 12 as of 12 p.m. local time; however, details on the smartphone’s retail price have yet to be revealed.

The announcement was made through the official Moto India Twitter account and the company was keen to remind prospective buyers of one of the main attractions of the Moto E4 Plus, namely its battery life. The device is powered by a generous 5,000mAh non-removable battery able to provide up to two days of battery life on a single charge, and while this bit of detail goes by unmentioned in the official tweet, the 5,000 mAh unit does take advantage of fast charging. Other details worth mentioning include a 5.5-inch IPS LCD display with a resolution of 1280 x 720 and a pixel density of roughly 267 pixels per inch, which is covered by a protective sheet of Corning Gorilla Glass 3. Furthermore, the Moto E4 Plus is powered by the MediaTek MT6737 system-on-chip (SoC) housing four ARM Cortex-A53 CPU cores clocked at up to 1.3GHz, coupled with 3GB of RAM and the ARM Mali-T720 graphics chip. The Moto E4 Plus has 16GB onboard memory expandable via a microSD cast by up to 128GB, and it carries a 13-megapixel main camera with autofocus and HDR capabilities, as well as a 5-megapixel front-facing unit which has its own LED flash.

While details on the retail pricing of the device are currently missing, it’s evident that the smartphone at hand fits in the budget-friendly market segment and should be priced accordingly. In most regions, the Moto E4 Plus carries a price tag of around $180 which translates to around 11,659 Indian Rupees at today’s conversion rate. Outside of India, the Moto E4 Plus was released in three colors – Iron Gray, Fine Gold, and Oxford Blue, but it remains to be seen if all three variants will be offered by Flipkart come next Wednesday. An update on the commercial performance of the handset should follow in the coming months.