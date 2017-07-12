Moto E4 Plus Launches In India With 3GB Of RAM, Nougat

Motorola has just announced the Moto E4 Plus handset in India. This is not the phone’s main announcement, however, as the device originally launched last month. In any case, the Moto E4 Plus is Motorola’s budget offering for the Indian smartphone market, though a rather compelling phone, nonetheless. This handset sports a front-facing fingerprint scanner, which is flanked by two capacitive keys. The Moto E4 Plus is made out of metal, and the company’s branding can be found on both its front and back sides.

One of the main selling points of this smartphone is its beefy battery, the Moto E4 Plus comes with a 5,000mAh battery unit on the inside, and that battery is not removable, but it does offering fast charging. The Moto E4 Plus sports a 5.5-inch 720p (1280 x 720) display with a 2.5D curved glass on top of it. The device is fueled by the MediaTek MT6737 64-bit quad-core processor, along with the Mali-T720 MP1 GPU for graphics. The Moto E4 Plus comes with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of expandable storage, while you’ll find a 13-megapixel snapper (f/2.0 aperture, 1.12um pixel size, 78-degree, wide-angle lens) on the back of this phone. A 5-megapixel camera (f/2.2 aperture, 1.4um pixel size, 74-degree, wide-angle lens) can be found on the front side of the Moto E4 Plus, and Android 7.1.1 Nougat comes pre-installed on this phone, with some of the company’s additions on top of it. The water-repellent coating has been applied on top of the Moto E4 Plus, while you’re also getting a 3.5mm headphone jack here, and Dolby Atmos audio. There are two SIM card slots included here, while the phone measures 155 x 77.5 x 9.55mm, and weighs 181 grams.

The Moto E4 Plus comes to India in Fine Gold and Iron Gray color variants, while it is priced at Rs. 9,999. The phone will become available today, at midnight, and you’ll be able to purchase it exclusively from Flipkart. There are a number of launch offers available as well, you can get the Moto Pulse 2 headphone for only Rs. 649 (they usually cost Rs. 1,599), or a free, 2-month subscription to hotstar premium. Some data packages are also offered to those of you who purchase this phone in India, and you can also check out some exchange offers, not to mention that a BuyBack guarantee is also offered.