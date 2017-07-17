Moto E4 Hits MetroPCS On July 31, Free With Port-In

The Moto E4 is launching on MetroPCS on July 31 and will be available for free to those who port their number to the network. MetroPCS is a T-Mobile prepaid subsidiary and it offers a wide range of affordable devices, with Motorola’s Moto E4 being the latest to join the lineup. The cheap Moto E4 will be free for switchers only for a limited time, dropping its price to $0 with an instant rebate, though customers will still have to pay applicable taxes, in addition to porting an eligible number to MetroPCS. Otherwise, those who want to purchase the Moto E4 will be able to get it for $49 and tax after an instant rebate, marking a heavy discount over its suggested retail price (SRP) of $129.

The Moto E4 initially launched through Verizon in the United States but eventually started being sold by other wireless carriers in the country, as well as unlocked from Motorola and Amazon. The new MetroPCS deal is the most affordable one of the lot, while the smartphone itself was designed to be an accessible, entry-level offering that promises a consistent and reliable experience on a budget. The Moto E4 features a 5-inch display panel with a resolution of 1,280 by 720 pixels and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 system-on-chip (SoC), 2GB of RAM, and 16GB of internal storage space expandable by up to 128GB via a microSD card. The smartphone also sports an 8-megapixel main camera with autofocus support and a regular LED flash, 5-megapixel selfie cam, and a 2,800mAh removable battery “designed for all-day use,” as well as a fingerprint scanner for extra security and easy unlocking.

The budget Moto E4 also comes with a special water-repellent nanocoating designed to keep it safe from light rain, spills, and splashes, but it’s not waterproof. The smartphone runs Android 7.1 Nougat out of the box, boasting a wide range of software features Google has included in the latest stable build of its mobile operating system. Motorola also installed some its own software additions on top of Android, but they’re light enough that the Moto E4 should still be performing like it’s running a near-stock version of Nougat. While MetroPCS notes that its free Moto E4 with the port-in offer is only available for a limited time, it does not mention just when this promotion will expire.