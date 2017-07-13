Moto Changes All Social Media Handles Back to Motorola

Last year, Lenovo had decided to kill off the “Motorola” name and stick with “Moto”. A name that Motorola had been using for its product lines for a few years already. This was going to basically turn the company, Motorola, into nothing more than a brand under the Lenovo umbrella. It’s something that Lenovo did before with ThinkPad. But now, Lenovo decided it was better to keep Motorola around, and has started rebranding everything from “Moto” back to “Motorola”.

Motorola began rebranding its Twitter accounts earlier this month, and now all of its social media profiles are back to Motorola. It seemed a bit weird for Lenovo to decide to phase out such an iconic brand and name like Motorola, seeing as it was the first company to make a phone, after being founded way back in 1928. Motorola has had its ups and downs, but it’s arguable that no other company has better name recognition in the world of electronics than Motorola. Sure Moto began getting popular in the past few years since Google bought it (and continued after Lenovo bought Motorola from Google), but it’s nowhere near as popular as Motorola’s name.

Lenovo is still trying to figure out what to do with Motorola, actually, after having bought them a few years ago. The company had planned to have Motorola as its second line of smartphones, next to Vibe. With Moto being the high-end line of devices and Vibe being more mid-range and low-end for emerging markets. But it appears that the company is still deciding on what to do with Motorola. This change won’t mean much for consumers, the only real difference consumers might see on Motorola’s hardware is the name. And even that might not change much, since Motorola had just been using its logo on its latest smartphones and not the word “Moto” or “Motorola”. So this isn’t a big deal, but it is still great to see that an iconic brand like Motorola is back, and here to stay. In fact, it is still in the US, despite being a Chinese-owned company now. Its headquarters are still located in Chicago, where Motorola was founded in 1928.