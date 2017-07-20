Motion Stills’ Looping GIFs Are Now Available On Android

Motion Stills’ looping GIFs are now available on Android as Google has just published the app on Google Play. For those that have been waiting to get their hands on this app that was previously only available for iOS users, the wait is over, and if you’re eager to start using the app right away you can grab it from the button below. If you’ve used Motion Stills before on an iOS device, the experience has been improved for the Android version as Google has added in a new feature that will automatically transform all captured recordings and pictures into short clips.

This new feature is called the Fast Forward mode, and will have two different methods of producing clips. The initial method takes your photos and creates short three second clips with them, while the second method lets you turn video footage into a longer clips even if the video is up to a minute long. Motion Stills is further improved with a new trimming algorithm that Google included with this release that was developed to help prevent accidental pictures that may have been taken while the phone was in your pocket. This algorithm also helps with camera shake to ensure that clips come out as stabilized as they possibly can.

The app was designed to be incredibly easy to use. As you’re looking through the clips that you’ve created, each will auto play as you scroll by it. It’s also possible to watch all clips at once in a stream, which is perfect if you’re planning on showing all of them to family and friends. This is where the easy part comes as Google designed the app to add clips together into one long stream when you swipe right on the display. This will basically create one long movie, so instead of watching them all one by one the app can basically stitch them together for you. Since Motion Stills compresses the clips to a small size, they’re also easily shareable through messages and social media, so even if the person you want to share them with isn’t able to view them on your phone, they can still enjoy the moments captured with the app. The app is live in the Play Store now so everyone should have access to it.