Micromax Announces The Selfie 2 With A $155 Price Tag

Micromax, a smartphone manufacturer based in India, has released a new smartphone that is targeted towards consumers who regularly take selfies. Called the Micromax Selfie 2, the device sports an 8-megapixel front-facing camera with a flash unit and an 84-degree wide-angle lens. The sensor allows for more people or objects to be included in a selfie, whereas the phone’s the rear-facing camera module is equipped with a 13-megapixel sensor, which is a fairly standard resolution for a primary imaging system of a smartphone released in 2013.

In terms of specifications, the Micromax Selfie 2 is powered by the MT6737 chipset from MediaTek. This system-on-chip (SoC) is equipped with four ARM Cortex A53 64-bit cores clocked at a maximum frequency of 1.3GHz and the Mali-T720 GPU. The handset also sports a 5.5-inch IPS display with a resolution of 1280 by 720 pixels, while incorporating 3GB of LPDDR3 RAM and 32GB of internal flash storage which can be expanded with a microSD card by up to 32GB. Like many smartphones sold in Asian markets, the Micromax Selfie 2 supports two SIM cards, allowing the device to connect to two mobile networks at once. The handset’s 13-megapixel rear camera uses the Sony-made IMX135 sensor and features autofocus support. The 8-megapixel front-facing camera, on the other hand, uses the OV8856 sensor manufactured by OmniVision, the Indian original equipment manufacturer (OEM) revealed.

Connectivity-wise, the Micromax Selfie 2 supports Voice over LTE (VoLTE), a feature that routes calls through an LTE network. In addition to that functionality, the handset also supports 802.11b/g/n WiFi, Bluetooth 4.0, and GPS. A fingerprint scanner is located at the back of the device, making the process of unlocking it faster and more convenient, the phone maker claims. All of those features are available for the price of 9,999 rupees, which translates to approximately $155 by today’s exchange rates. Micromax will begin selling the Selfie 2 in India tomorrow, August 1, though there’s currently no indication that the phablet will eventually make its way to other markets outside of the South Asian country. The consumer electronics manufacturer is expected to continue revising its selfie-focused smartphone lineup in the coming months and should announce new products by early 2018.