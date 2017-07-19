Mi India To Celebrate Its 3rd Anniversary With A Major Sale

To celebrate its third anniversary in India, Xiaomi will be throwing a sale on its website called “Back With A Bang” which will be held on July 20 and July 21, i.e. this Thursday and Friday. Xiaomi will be selling most of its popular products at a discount, and flash sales will also be held. The flash sales will allow customers to purchase certain products for Rs. 1 ($0.016), though quantities are expected to be limited. Discounted products will include the Redmi 4, Redmi 4a, 10,000mAh Mi Powerbank 2, and the Wi-Fi Repeater 2. In order to participate in the flash sale, one will have to share a post promoting it by the end of the today. Customers will also get the chance to bid for items at different times throughout the two-day sale. In order to win a bid, one must put a unique figure that’s also the lowest for any given auction.

The Xiaomi Mi Max 2 will also be available for open sale beginning July 20 and will cost Rs. 16,999 ($264). Xiaomi is also introducing a number of other products such as the 10,000mAh and 20,000mAh Mi Powerbank 2 priced at Rs. 1,199 ($18) and Rs. 2,199 ($34), respectively. In addition, the Mi Router 3C will be launched on July 20 with a price tag of Rs. 1,199 ($18). While the Xiaomi Mi 6 will not be part of the sale, smartphones from the extremely popular Redmi lineup will, including the Redmi 4, Redmi 4A, and the Redmi Note 4. A number of Xiaomi-made accessories are also set to be sold at discounted prices, including the Mi Capsule Earphones, Mi Comfort Headphones, Mi In-Ear Headphones Pro HD, and the Mi Selfie Stick. Discounts on this product category will range from Rs. 50 ($0.8) to Rs. 300 ($5).

Coupons are also up for grabs and can be obtained daily during the sale period that starts tomorrow at 10 AM local time. The coupons come in denominations of Rs. 50 ($0.8), Rs. 100 ($2), Rs. 200 ($3), and Rs. 500 ($8). Xiaomi is also offering Rs. 2000 ($31) hotel vouchers to customers which can be redeemed on GoIbibo’s website. Cashback offers are also available for State Bank of India credit card users, whereby one may get Rs. 500 ($8) cashback when a minimum of Rs. 8,000 ($124) is spent in a single transaction on the Mi India website.