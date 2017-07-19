Mi India To Celebrate Its 3rd Anniversary With A Major Sale
To celebrate its third anniversary in India, Xiaomi will be throwing a sale on its website called “Back With A Bang” which will be held on July 20 and July 21, i.e. this Thursday and Friday. Xiaomi will be selling most of its popular products at a discount, and flash sales will also be held. The flash sales will allow customers to purchase certain products for Rs. 1 ($0.016), though quantities are expected to be limited. Discounted products will include the Redmi 4, Redmi 4a, 10,000mAh Mi Powerbank 2, and the Wi-Fi Repeater 2. In order to participate in the flash sale, one will have to share a post promoting it by the end of the today. Customers will also get the chance to bid for items at different times throughout the two-day sale. In order to win a bid, one must put a unique figure that’s also the lowest for any given auction.
The Xiaomi Mi Max 2 will also be available for open sale beginning July 20 and will cost Rs. 16,999 ($264). Xiaomi is also introducing a number of other products such as the 10,000mAh and 20,000mAh Mi Powerbank 2 priced at Rs. 1,199 ($18) and Rs. 2,199 ($34), respectively. In addition, the Mi Router 3C will be launched on July 20 with a price tag of Rs. 1,199 ($18). While the Xiaomi Mi 6 will not be part of the sale, smartphones from the extremely popular Redmi lineup will, including the Redmi 4, Redmi 4A, and the Redmi Note 4. A number of Xiaomi-made accessories are also set to be sold at discounted prices, including the Mi Capsule Earphones, Mi Comfort Headphones, Mi In-Ear Headphones Pro HD, and the Mi Selfie Stick. Discounts on this product category will range from Rs. 50 ($0.8) to Rs. 300 ($5).