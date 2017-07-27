Meizu’s Head Of Marketing Shows Off Pro 7 Rear Screen

A tweet from Ard Boudeling, the Head of Global Marketing over at Meizu, shows the secondary rear display of the Meizu Pro 7 in action. From the video included in the tweet, it seems the secondary display remains active even if the device is locked. The contents of the aforementioned display could be changed by simply swiping through the display. Swiping from the right shows the pedometer, which records the number of steps taken by the device owner. Swiping down, on the other hand, likely activates the rear cameras. Once the camera is activated, the display will act as a viewfinder, making it useful when taking selfies through the dual rear cameras. Previous images of the device have shown the secondary screen displaying a mini-game and a clock, though these are not seen on Boudeling’s video.

Aside from the secondary display, the video also shows how the other hardware features of the Meizu Pro 7 will likely work in daily use. The front of the handset contains the fingerprint scanner embedded in the home button below the display. The fingerprint scanner seems to quickly unlock the device once pressed by the user. It also likely that the device demonstrated in the video will be the one available globally, as the device has Google Play Store installed on it.

The internal specifications of the Meizu Pro 7 have been confirmed by its manufacturer when the handset was launched on July 26. The handset is powered by the Helio P25 chipset from MediaTek, which is comprised of four ARM Cortex A53 cores clocked at 2.6GHz and another four ARM Cortex A53 cores clocked at 1.6GHz. To push the pixels on the handset’s 5.2-inch FullHD Super AMOLED display, the chipset also sports a Mali-T880 MP2 GPU. The Meizu Pro 7 contains 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal flash storage, which can be expanded using a microSD card. The device also includes Cirrus Logic CS43130 Hi-Fi chip for better listening experience. Meizu will start selling the device on August 5 in its home country, China. Later on, the manufacturer will also bring the device to other countries where it already operates in.