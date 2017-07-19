Meizu’s Exec Shares Four Official Meizu PRO 7 Camera Samples

The Meizu PRO 7 and the PRO 7 Plus will launch on July 26, that much has been confirmed by the company, and the company’s exec has just shared some camera samples with the public. Jeffrey Yang, Meizu’s Senior Vice President and Chief of the General Staff, shared four camera samples on his official Weibo (Chinese social network) page, and you can check out all of them in the gallery down below. Do keep in mind these images are compressed, though, you can check out original samples by following the source link down below, but you will need to be logged in to check out full-size shots.

In any case, Mr. Yang’s post actually confirms these images have been shot with the Meizu PRO 7, considering he posted them via the phone, and the Weibo post also confirms that the secondary display is coming as well, as the word ‘window’ has been mentioned. Three out of four images here are black and white, which could suggest that one of the cameras on the Meizu PRO 7 utilizes a monochrome sensor, though that does not have to be the case, this could simply be a camera mode that Mr. Yang decided to utilize. All of these images look really nice, they’re well balanced, though the last one gives us most info, considering it’s not black and white. That image was taken in low light conditions, and it looks really nice, the phone’s camera(s) managed to capture quite a bit of light, and there’s plenty of detail in the shot. It would be nice for Meizu or its employees to release more camera samples for us to check out non-black and white ones, that way we’ll be able to get a better idea of what we’re dealing with here.

The Meizu PRO 7 and the Meizu PRO 7 will, according to rumors and leaks, be made out of metal, while the two phones will be fueled by the Helio X30 64-bit deca-core processor by MediaTek. The Meizu PRO 7 Plus was expected to ship with the Exynos 8895, but Meizu’s employees denied that yesterday, so chances are it will ship with the same SoC as the Meizu PRO 7. Both devices will come with a secondary display on the back, and it seems like this will be a color display, not an E-ink panel that some leaks suggested will ship on these two phones. Android Nougat will probably come pre-installed on the two devices, and Meizu’s Flyme OS skin will ship on top of Google’s OS.

Buy the Meizu PRO 6 Plus