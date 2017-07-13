Meizu PRO 7’s Secondary Display Spotted In A New Video Clip

The Meizu PRO 7 has leaked once again, and this time around, a video of a working unit was posted on Chinese micro-blogging website, Weibo. While the leaked video is quite blurry, the functioning secondary display on the rear can clearly be seen in it. It is likely that users will be able to do quite a number of things on the secondary display. In the video, the Settings app can be seen, and the content of it, suggesting that users may access system apps through the display. Earlier, an image of the secondary panel of the Meizu PRO 7 displaying some sort of a mini-game emerged online.

Previous leaks of the secondary display have been conflicting one to the other, as some have suggested that it will be an E-ink display like the one found on the YotaPhone, while others have suggested that it will be a color panel. However, the latest video confirms that the panel will be a colored display, though it is best to wait for confirmation from Meizu itself before jumping to any conclusions. If you would like to see the hands-on video of the secondary display, you may do so by watching the video below this article.

Like most of Meizu’s current devices, the Meizu PRO 7 is expected to sport a metal unibody design, along with a fingerprint scanner located on the front. The fingerprint scanner is embedded in the physical home key, which also doubles as a back button. This allows Meizu to retain just one button on the front of its devices, and it is commonly referred to as the mBack button. In terms of internals, the Meizu PRO 7 is expected to sport flagship specs, including a 5.2-inch fullHD or QHD AMOLED display. The phone is expected to run on the Helio X30 deca-core SoC from MediaTek, and is rumored to be the first smartphone to run on the said processor, and pack in 4GB or 6GB of RAM. Being a 2017 flagship device, the Meizu PRO 7 will probably come out of the box with Android 7.0 Nougat, and with the latest version of the company’s Flyme OS skin. As the launch of the smartphone approaches, more leaks can be expected, so stay tuned for those.