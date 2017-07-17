Meizu PRO 7’s Rear Panel With Secondary Display Leaks Again

A render of the upcoming Meizu PRO 7 emerged online over the weekend and once again its secondary display has appeared. As previous leaks have suggested, the secondary panel will likely be colored and will be placed on the left part of the rear plate of the smartphone. While the newly uncovered image that can be seen above this writing is somewhat blurry, it still clearly shows that rumored second screen. The secondary display is located below what looks like a dual camera setup and a dual-LED (dual tone) flash unit. On top of that, the Meizu logo can be seen on the sticker attached to the rear side of the handset, and it is also engraved in the bottom-right corner of the same panel.

The holes seen on the back of the smartphone are reportedly meant to signify the fact that this is a prototype and not a unit intended for retail. The Meizu PRO 7 will be the first smartphone from the Chinese firm to sport a colored secondary display that’s said to boast a number of different functions. Previous leaks have suggested that the extra panel can be used to access system apps and even some games may be able to run on it. The handset is expected to be introduced on July 26, and the company has already sent out media invites for its launch event.

In terms of internal hardware, the Meizu PRO 7 is rumored to mostly pack flagship specs. The smartphone is expected to sport a 5.2-inch display panel with a Full HD or even QHD resolution and is said to be powered by the MediaTek Helio X30 deca-core processor. Memory-wise, it will feature 4GB or 6GB of RAM, though its internal storage configuration remains unknown. The dual camera setup on its rear is rumored to be made up of two 13-megapixel sensors, with the device itself being expected to run Android 7.0 Nougat with Meizu’s Flyme OS skin out of the box. The Meizu PRO 7 is also believed to sport a metal unibody design and should pack a physical Home button that’s thought to double as a fingerprint reader.