Meizu Pro 7’s Rear Display May Support Touch Input

Another image highlighting the secondary rear display of the Meizu Pro 7 has been leaked. The image shows the device sporting a secondary display at the back of the device along with dual rear camera setup on top of the display. What is interesting in this new leak is the content that is being displayed on the rear screen. While a previous render leak suggests that the handset’s rear display will not be e-ink as it could display colors, this new leak shows what kind of content can be displayed on the screen. A mini-game is currently on the rear display, so it’s possible that the panel is capable of touch input. Aside from the rear screen and dual rear cameras, the back of the device is adorned with the Meizu logo located at the lower right-hand side. The leaked photograph also shows that there could be a gold and black variant of the device, at least based on the color of the device’s back.

While not fully shown, it is likely that the front panel of the display is also visible in the image. It seems that the Meizu Pro 7 will sport an elongated fingerprint scanner at the bottom of the device. As this is a Meizu device, it is also likely that the fingerprint scanner will support gesture inputs for navigation throughout the device’s UI. These gestures should compensate for the lack of capacitive or on-screen navigation buttons.

The Meizu Pro 7 is a very interesting device, with the China-based smartphone manufacturer doing the very best to make its flagship device stand out from the sea of similar-looking devices. In addition to the design, the handset will sport a rather interesting chipset, the MediaTek Helio X30. The aforementioned chipset is the flagship offering of the Taiwanese-based semiconductor firm. The SoC sports ten 64-bit CPUs and is built on the power-efficient 10nm process node, so device owners should expect the appropriate balance between device performance and battery life. Other important specifications include the 5.2-inch display, either 4GB or 6GB of RAM, and either 64GB of 128GB of internal flash storage. Android 7.1 Nougat will likely run on the device, with Meizu’s own FlymeOS overlayed on top of the operating system.