Meizu PRO 7’s And PRO 7 Plus’ Price Points Leak Yet Again

The Meizu PRO 7 has been leaking like crazy lately, and a new rumor has just surfaced, sharing not only its alleged price tag, but also a price tag of its big brother, the Meizu PRO 7 Plus. According to the provided info, which surfaced on Weibo (Chinese social network), the Meizu PRO 7 will be priced at 2,599 Yuan ($382), while the Meizu PRO 7 Plus will cost 2,999 Yuan ($441) in China. Now, some of you might remember a rumor that surfaced at the end of last month, and allegedly shared price points of these two devices, well, the two rumors are sharing some different info it seems.

A rumor that surfaced on June 27 said that the Meizu PRO 7 will cost 2,799 Yuan ($382), while its ‘Plus’ sibling will be priced at 3,299 Yuan ($485). As you can see, that info is somewhat different than what today’s rumor says, and it could go both ways, to be quite honest. The Meizu PRO 7 and the Meizu PRO 7 Plus probably won’t launch at the same time, though, the company is expected to release the Meizu PRO 7 in the coming weeks, while the Meizu PRO 7 Plus is expected to arrive in Q4 this year. The Meizu PRO 6 shipped with MediaTek’s SoC, and the Meizu PRO 6 Plus arrived with Samsung’s processor. Well, if Meizu plans to stick to that logic, the Meizu PRO 7 will be fueled by the Helio X30 64-bit deca-core SoC by MediaTek, and the Meizu PRO 7 Plus will come with Samsung’s Exynos 8895 64-bit octa-core processor. A number of rumors, which surfaced recently, said that the Meizu PRO 7 will pack in MediaTek’s Helio X30 SoC, and the latest one even claims that the Meizu PRO 7 will be the first smartphone, in general, to ship with that processor.

The Meizu PRO 7 is expected to sport a 5.2-inch fullHD or QHD AMOLED display, and ship with either 4GB or 6GB of RAM on the inside. The device will be made out of metal, and it will ship with a secondary display on the back, and if the latest info is to be believed, we’re looking at a color (secondary) display here after all. Having said that, it is even possible that Meizu might introduce an 8GB RAM variant of the Meizu PRO 7, who knows.

