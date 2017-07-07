Meizu PRO 7 & PRO 7 Plus Renders Leak In Images And Video

The Meizu PRO 7 has just surfaced in a new set of renders (both images and video), alongside its ‘Plus’ sibling. These renders have been shared by the CompareRaja website, in collaboration with @OnLeaks. The Meizu PRO 7 has been leaking for quite some time now, and recent rumors started mentioning the Meizu PRO 7 Plus handset as well. The renders that you can see in the gallery down below and in the provided video, actually resemble a number of leaks we’ve seen thus far, and are giving us a clear look at the secondary display which is placed on the back of these two phones.

The secondary display which is placed below the dual camera setup on the Meizu PRO 7 and the Meizu PRO 7 Plus will not be an E-ink display, at least according to a couple of leaks that surfaced recently, though the source claims this is, in fact, an E-ink panel. That display will be able to show you all kinds of info, and it will, presumably, be customizable in Flyme OS. The front side of the Meizu PRO 7 and the Meizu PRO 7 Plus looks rather ordinary, what we’re used to seeing from Meizu, more or less. Bezels are not exactly that thin on these two devices, and the company’s mBack multifunctional button is once again placed below the display. A loudspeaker lies on the bottom of the phone, along with a Type-C USB port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The volume up, volume down and power / lock buttons can be found on the right-hand side of these two phones, and both devices are made out of metal, and they look basically identical, save for the difference in their size, of course.

The Meizu PRO 7 is expected to sport a 5.2-inch fullHD or QHD AMOLED display, while the Meizu PRO 7 Plus will probably sport a 5.7-inch panel, though interestingly enough, the source says we might be looking at a 4K panel here, which is highly unlikely. MediaTek’s Helio X30 64-bit deca-core processor will fuel the Meizu PRO 7, though chances are it will not be included in the Meizu PRO 7 Plus, as that phone will most likely ship with the Exynos 8895 on the inside. The Meizu PRO 7 will, according to the source, arrive in 6GB and 8GB RAM variants, both of which will pack in 128GB of storage. Two 12-megapixel shooters are expected to be included on the back of these two phones, and if leaks are accurate, we’re looking at Sony’s IMX386 and IMX286 sensors here. A pressure sensitive display has also been mentioned in some rumors, and the Meizu PRO 7 is rumored to cost 2,599 Yuan ($382), at least its base model, while the Meizu PRO 7 Plus’ base model will, reportedly, cost 2,999 Yuan ($441).