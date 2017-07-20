Meizu PRO 7 & PRO 7 Plus Images Revealed By TENAA

The Meizu PRO 7 and the Meizu PRO 7 Plus have just surfaced on TENAA, China’s equivalent to the FCC. TENAA usually reveals both phone specs and images before a certain phone gets announced, but this time around, all we get are images of these two devices. The Meizu M792S and M792M-L got certified (model numbers of the Meizu PRO 7 and PRO 7 Plus), and they look exactly as expected, as a number of leaked images surfaced online in the last couple of weeks, so it’s easy to draw a comparison.

Now, if you take a look at the provided images, you will notice that these two phones look basically identical, the only difference between them comes down to display size. The Meizu PRO 7 is expected to sport a 5.2-inch fullHD AMOLED display, while its larger sibling will come with a 5.7-inch QHD panel. Both devices will be made out of metal, and their main feature is that secondary display which is placed on the back, and easy to notice in the provided images. Meizu had recently confirmed that this will be a color display, and as you can see, it is placed below dual cameras on both of these devices. The volume up, volume down and power / lock keys are placed on the right-hand side of both of these devices, and both phones come with the company’s multifunctional mBack home key, which acts as the phone’s physical home key, capacitive back button and a fingerprint scanner.

Now, if rumors are to be believed, both of these phones will be fueled by the Helio X30 64-bit deca-core processor by MediaTek, though there’s a possibility that the Meizu PRO 7 will come with the Helio P25 instead of the Helio X30, at least if the latest rumor is to be believed. The two devices are expected to sport two 12-megapixel snappers on the back, and a single 16-megapixel shooter up front. The secondary panel will come with a ton of features, it will be able to show you notifications, weather… and you’ll even be able to use it as your main panel, as it will be able to clone your main panel. The two devices are expected to pack in 4GB and / or 6GB of RAM, and chances are Android Nougat will come pre-installed on both of them, with Flyme OS on top of it. The Meizu PRO 7 and PRO 7 Plus will be announced on July 26, so stay tuned.

