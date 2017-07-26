Meizu PRO 7 & PRO 7 Plus Announced, Secondary Display In Tow

Meizu has just announced the Meizu PRO 7 and Meizu PRO 7 Plus in China. These two phones have been leaking for weeks now, and most of those leaks were accurate, at least as far as the design is concerned. These two smartphones are made of metal and are Meizu’s new flagship offerings. Meizu actually developed them in collaboration with global design and strategy firm called “frog.” Both phones sport a secondary display on the back, and we’re looking at a touch-sensitive, color display here, which actually comes with a ton of various features. Using this display, you can check your notifications, shuffle through your music playlist, clone your main display, and so much more.

Now, those of you who take lots of selfies will find this display especially useful, as it can, essentially, show you the viewfinder of Meizu PRO 7’s rear-facing cameras, so you can see exactly what you’re taking a picture of on that secondary display, which can result in great selfies. Speaking of those cameras, there are two cameras on the back of the Meizu PRO 7 and PRO 7 Plus, and those sensors are placed right above the secondary display. Next to the two camera sensors, you will notice a dual-LED, dual-tone flash, and the company’s logo is also placed on the back of these two phones, though it’s vertically aligned this time around. The Meizu PRO 7 and PRO 7 Plus look basically identical, the Meizu PRO 7 is smaller though, it comes with a 5.2-inch fullHD (1920 x 1080) Super AMOLED display, while the Meizu PRO 7 Plus sports a 5.7-inch QHD (2560 x 1440) Super AMOLED panel. The Meizu PRO 7 is fueled by the Helio P25 64-bit octa-core SoC by MediaTek, while the Meizu PRO 7 Plus packs in the Helio X30 64-bit deca-core CPU on the inside, MediaTek’s flagship chip.

Both of the newly announced phones come with a physical home key below the display, which Meizu calls the ‘mBack’ button. This key actually acts as the phone’s physical home key, capacitive back button, and also a fingerprint scanner. The volume up, volume down and power / lock keys are placed on the right edges of the two devices, while the dual-SIM card tray is located on the left. The Meizu PRO 7 comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of expandable storage, while the Meizu PRO 7 Plus packs in 6GB of RAM and 64GB or 128GB of expandable native storage. The Meizu PRO 7 features a 3,000mAh battery on the inside, while the ‘Plus’ variant comes with a 3,500mAh battery unit, and both devices boast support for fast charging, i.e. Meizu’s mCharge 4.0 technology. Two snappers are included on the back of both the Meizu PRO 7 and PRO 7 Plus, two 12-megapixel cameras, while you will find a single 16-megapixel shooter on the front side of both flagships. Android 7.0 Nougat comes pre-installed on these devices, and on top of it, you’re getting Meizu’s Flyme OS.

The Meizu PRO 7 and PRO 7 Plus will go on sale in China on August 5th, though their price tags have yet to be officially disclosed by the OEM. Apart from the Far Eastern country, the devices should also be available in the majority of markets in which Meizu is already present, including France, Spain, Russia, Italy, and India, though it will take some time for Meizu to offer it outside of China.