Meizu PRO 7 Up For Pre-Order, Prior To Its Announcement

The Meizu PRO 7 did not even launch yet, and it is already available for pre-order in China it seems. The device, according to the source, can now be pre-ordered both online and offline, and some shops in Shenzen offer you a chance to be the first to get the device. This is actually quite interesting considering that the phone was not announced just yet, and we still do not know how much will it cost, or anything of the sort. We’ve seen similar practices in the past when it comes to some of the Chinese smartphones, so this is nothing new, but it’s still unorthodox.

In any case, if you live in China, and would like to pre-order the Meizu PRO 7, you’ll need to pay 200 Yuan ($30) as a deposit, so that you can get your hands on the phone right away once it becomes available. Shops that are offering consumers a chance to pre-order the Meizu PRO 7 are saying that the device will sport a dual camera setup on the back, and also two displays, which is what pretty much every leak and rumor reported in the last couple of weeks. That’s pretty much all the info that was shared by the source, and this is yet another indication that the device might launch soon. According to the latest rumor, the Meizu PRO 7 will launch on July 26, and the Meizu PRO 7 Plus might launch alongside it, even though that’s not that likely considering that the company’s ‘Plus’ models usually launch in Q4, and it ships with Samsung’s Exynos flagship SoC.

The Meizu PRO 7 is expected to sport a 5.2-inch fullHD (1920 x 1080) Optic AMOLED display, along with 4GB or 6GB of RAM, and the phone will almost certainly ship with MediaTek’s Helio X30 64-bit deca-core processor. Two 13-megapixel cameras are rumored to be included on the back of the device, and the phone will either sport an E-ink display on the back, or a color display, we’ve seen some conflicting leaks when it comes to that. Android Nougat will come pre-installed on the device, and Meizu’s Flyme OS will ship on top of Google’s operating system. Chances are we’ll see more leaks before the Meizu PRO 7 gets announced, but the device is coming soon, that much is certain.

