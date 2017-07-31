Meizu PRO 7 Plus Receives The Teardown Treatment In China

Meizu had introduced its Meizu PRO 7 and Meizu PRO 7 Plus handsets quite recently, and the first Meizu PRO 7 Plus teardown has just popped up online. This teardown is coming from ZOL, and it will give you a great guide as to how to proceed if you need to disassemble the Meizu PRO 7 Plus for one reason or the other. The Meizu PRO 7 Plus, for those of you who do not know, is the more powerful variant of the Meizu PRO 7, and it is Meizu’s all-new flagship smartphone. This smartphone sports a secondary display on the back, which makes it rather interesting, and it makes its teardown process a bit different than what you’re probably used to.

Now, after you remove the SIM card tray, you should remove the two screws that are flanking the Type-C USB port on the bottom of the Meizu PRO 7 Plus. After you do that, you will need two suction cups placed on opposite sides of the device, and a pick which will help you open this phone up. Be careful when you open the phone up, as the cable will be connected to the back side of the Meizu PRO 7 Plus, and you’ll need to detach it. From there on out, it’s a pretty standard teardown procedure, you will get access to the phone’s battery, mainboard and after you remove all that, you will be able to access its main display as well. Now, when you disassemble this smartphone, you will notice that its motherboard is quite large, well, the secondary screen is to blame for this, but it’s a rather interesting design by Meizu, that’s for sure. For those of you who need to fix the Meizu PRO 7 Plus, this guide will be quite handy, and you can check out the full procedure by following source links down below.

The Meizu PRO 7 Plus features a 5.7-inch QHD (2560 x 1440) Super AMOLED display, 6GB of RAM and 64GB / 128GB of non-expandable storage. This handset is fueled by the MediaTek Helio X30 64-bit deca-core processor, and it comes with a non-removable 3,500mAh battery. Two 12-megapixel shooters are included on the back of this phone, and a single 16-megapixel unit can be found on its front side. A 2-inch AMOLED display is placed on the back of the Meizu PRO 7 Plus, and this display is touch-sensitive as well. The Meizu PRO 7 Plus offers fast charging, and two SIM card slots, read more about it here.

