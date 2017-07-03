Meizu PRO 7 Leaks Again, Secondary Display Can Run Games?

The upcoming Meizu PRO 7 has just surfaced in a number of new, real life images. Interestingly enough, these new images also claim that the secondary panel on the back of the phone is actually a color display, which means this is not the E-ink display that pretty much everyone thought it is, well, at least if the latest leaks are to be believed. If you take a look at the provided images below this article, you will see various different images showing off the phone’s secondary display, and it is showing off various content. It is able to mirror the phone’s main display, it seems, and you’ll also be able to play some games on that secondary display.

One of the images actually gives you a look at the front side of the Meizu PRO 7, and as you can see, the phone will sport the mBack multifunctional key below the display, and interestingly enough, on-screen buttons are also pictured here, well, the back and overview (multitasking) on-screen buttons are visible. Does this mean that the company plans to include on-screen buttons in its Flyme OS on the Meizu PRO 7? Well, that’s not as likely, this is probably just a test software or something of the sort. This phone sports a dual camera setup on the back, which is easily visible in the provided images, and the secondary display is placed right below those cameras. The company’s logo is located in the lower right portion of the phone’s back, and the power / lock, volume up and volume down buttons are placed on the right-hand side of the Meizu PRO 7.

According to a recent rumor, the Meizu PRO 7 might launch on July 26, though nothing has been confirmed just yet. The Meizu PRO 7 will, according to rumors, sport a 5.2-inch fullHD or QHD AMOLED display, and it will ship with 4GB or 6GB of RAM, it is possible that both variants become available. MediaTek’s Helio X30 64-bit deca-core SoC will probably fuel the Meizu PRO 7, and Android Marshmallow or Android Nougat will come pre-installed on the device with Meizu’s Flyme OS skin. The device will be made out of metal, just like its predecessors, and its antenna lines are also visible in the provided images.

