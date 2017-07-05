Meizu PRO 7 To Be First Smartphone To Ship With Helio X30

MediaTek had introduced its Helio X30 64-bit deca-core flagship processor a while back, and not a single smartphone ships with this SoC just yet, but it seems like the Meizu PRO 7 might become the first one. The Meizu PRO 7 has been leaking for a long time now, and the company was actually expected to introduce it back in April, but that did not happen. Pretty much every spec leak that mentions this smartphone, also mentions the Helio X30, and if a new rumor is to be believed, Meizu’s upcoming flagship will be the first smartphone to ship with MediaTek’s most powerful mobile processor.

For those of you who are not aware of this, the Helio X30 is actually a 10nm processor, and it was already expected to ship in a number of devices, but for one reason or the other, that has not happened. We’re not sure if MediaTek had some issues delivering this SoC, or did the company miss out on consumers, but it any case, this SoC is expected to hit the market soon. The Helio X30 is also known as the MT6799, and it comes with two Cortex-A73 cores, four Cortex-A53 cores and four Cortex-A35 cores This SoC also comes with the PowerVR 7XTP-MT4 GPU which is in charge of graphics processing, and it is clocked at 800MHz. The Helio X30 supports up to 8GB of RAM and UFS 2.1 storage, while it also offers support for 4K displays. 3x carrier aggregation support is also included in this chip, and the same can be said for category 10 4G LTE, and Imagiq 2.0.

The Meizu PRO 7 is rumored to arrive on July 26, and if that info is accurate, then Meizu will probably start teasing the arrival of this smartphone in the near future. Some rumors are even claiming that the Meizu PRO 7 Plus will launch alongside the Meizu PRO 7, but that is not as likely, as the ‘PRO Plus’ variants of Meizu’s flagship handsets usually arrive later in the year with Samsung’s Exynos SoCs. The Meizu PRO 7 is expected to sport a 5.2-inch fullHD or QHD AMOLED display, along with 4GB or 6GB of RAM, and the device will probably sport a secondary display on the back, as many leaks have suggested thus far.

Buy the Meizu PRO 6 Plus