Meizu PRO 7 Is Coming Soon, Head Of Global Marketing Says

Meizu’s Head of Global Marketing has just confirmed that the Meizu PRO 7 is coming soon. Mr. Boudeling has shared the Meizu PRO 7 teaser on Twitter, and you can see that image above this article. Mr. Boudeling did not reveal when will the Meizu PRO 7 launch, or anything of the sort, he only shared that image and the ‘Coming soon’ caption along with it, which suggests that the phone might launch before the end of this month, as some rumors indicated recently.

The Meizu PRO 7 is Meizu’s upcoming smartphone which had surfaced a number of times thus far. The device was a subject of many rumors and leaks, and at this point, it’s pretty obvious that it will sport a secondary display on its back, and judging by the latest leaks, that won’t be an E-ink display, but a color display. That display will have a number of functions, and it will even be able to show you the content of the main display, and you’ll be able to use it as the main display if needed. The Meizu PRO 7 will be made out of metal, and the company’s mBack multifunctional physical button will be included below the Meizu PRO 7’s display. The volume up, volume down and power / lock keys will be included on the right-hand side of the device, and the phone’s SIM card tray will be placed on the left. The Meizu PRO 7 Plus also leaked a number of times thus far, though chances are that the Meizu PRO 7 will arrive by the end of this month, and the Meizu PRO 7 Plus might follow in a couple of months, but we’ll see.

The Meizu PRO 7 is expected to ship with a 5.2-inch fullHD or QHD AMOLED display, while it will be fueled by the Helio X30 64-bit deca-core processor, which is MediaTek’s flagship processor, and by the looks of it, the Meizu PRO 7 will be the very first smartphone to sport that SoC it seems. The Meizu PRO 7 will sport two cameras on the back, and if rumors are to be believed, we’re looking at two 13-megapixel snappers here. The device will also pack in 4GB and 6GB of RAM it seems, which means Meizu is planning to release more than one RAM version of the Meizu PRO 7. Android Nougat will come pre-installed on the Meizu PRO 7, and on top of it, you’ll get Meizu’s Flyme OS skin.

