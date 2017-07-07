Meizu PRO 7 In Black Flaunts Its Rear Display In New Leak

Lately, the mysterious Meizu PRO 7 has been one of the most intensively leaked smartphones from China, and that is perhaps largely due to the fact that the device has a very unusual design employing a small secondary display on its back panel. This particular design element has been recently previewed in a number of leaked photos and renders, and today, the Meizu PRO 7 emerged in the headlines once again thanks to a new photo showcasing the smartphone in the black color.

The smartphone seen in the newly unveiled real-life photo corresponds with the previous 3D renders of the supposed Meizu PRO 7 and shows a dual camera setup coupled with a rear-facing display whose main purpose remains largely unknown. There are speculations that the panel could be an E-Ink display designed to give users various bits of information at a glance, but exactly how this will work in practice is unknown. Of course, the concept of a dual-screen smartphone is not new, and Russian smartphone manufacturer Yota has been creating smartphones with rear-facing E-Ink panels for a couple of years now. Nevertheless, Meizu’s approach is different in that its rear-facing panel covers only a relatively small portion of the back cover, and there’s still no official confirmation that the Meizu PRO 7’s secondary screen will be of the E-Ink variety. Whatever the case may be, this recent leak seems to confirm that the Meizu PRO 7 will be available in the black, whereas most previous leaks have presented the device with a gold finish.

As for the smartphone’s alleged specifications, the Meizu PRO 7 is expected to accommodate a 5.2-inch front-facing AMOLED display with a Full HD or QHD resolution, and rumors suggest that it could be the first smartphone in the world to employ the MediaTek Helio X30 system-on-chip (SoC). The chipset features four ARM Cortex-A53 cores, four ARM Cortex-A35 cores, and two ARM Cortex-A73 cores working together in a heterogeneous architecture, meaning that each CPU core cluster can operate independently according to the task at hand. Other rumored details include variants with 6GB and 8GB of RAM, 128GB of onboard memory, and two 12-megapixel modules that are either Sony’s IMX286 or IMX386 CMOS sensors.