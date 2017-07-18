Meizu Flow Headset May Launch Simultaneously With The PRO 7

Details have leaked about the Meizu Flow Headset and when it may be released. Based on the brand’s Weibo account, the new accessory advertised with the “feel nothing, hear everything” motto could launch at the same time as the Meizu PRO 7 and PRO 7 Plus. The company has already revealed that the Meizu PRO 7 will be launched on July 26, though specifics regarding the Flow headset remain limited. However, the newly leaked image suggests that it will be a lightweight and high-end audio product, with its overall design reportedly being similar to AKG’s K3003i Reference Sound In-Ear Headphones. The leaked promo also references the “Meizu PRO headphones,” suggesting that the Chinese original equipment manufacturer (OEM) could release more than one headset to accompany the PRO 7 line. It is likely that the Meizu PRO headphones could be bundled with the Meizu PRO 7 itself, while the Meizu Flow headphones may only be sold separately.

One of Meizu’s senior executives recently posted a teaser for the PRO 7 on his Weibo page a few weeks ago, confirming that the phone will be officially unveiled on the aforementioned date. The launch event for the new line of products will be held at Meizu’s headquarters located in Zhuhai, China. The smartphone is said to feature a secondary screen that may be used for viewing notifications, playing select games, or serving as a viewfinder for the device’s camera. The PRO 7 is rumored to boast a 5.2-inch Full HD screen while the Meizu PRO 7 Plus will have a 5.7-inch panel that is likely to support a QHD resolution.

While the company, best known for its smartphone devices, has released a few of its own headsets, including the Meizu EP20, EP-51, and the HD50, the Flow headset could turn out to be the brand’s first true high-end pair of headphones since the HD50. Many consumers may not be too familiar with Meizu’s background in audio devices, though the company used to manufacture MP3 players. With its diverse business background, the Chinese OEM is likely capable of once again delivering a quality audio experience, though only time will tell whether the firm manages to do so.