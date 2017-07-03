Meizu A5 Is Official In China With 2GB Of RAM, 5″ HD Display

Meizu has just announced yet another smartphone in China, the Meizu A5. The Meizu A5 is one of Meizu’s entry-level smartphones, and this is actually the first ‘Meizu A’ smartphone to get announced by the company. Meizu did not host a press conference in order to introduce this smartphone, at least not according to the info that is at our disposal, this phone got listed on the company’s website, and thus became official.

The Meizu A5 is made out of metal, and it actually resembles a number of other Meizu-branded devices that the company announced to date. Its volume cup, volume down and power / lock keys are placed on the right, while you’ll find a SIM card tray on the left. This smartphone comes with the company’s mBack multifunctional button below the display, and Meizu’s branding is clearly visible on the back of the device. The Meizu A5 sports a 5-inch 720p (1280 x 720) display with a 294 PPI pixel density. MediaTek’s MT6737 64-bit quad-core SoC fuels this smartphone, along with the Mali-T720 GPU, which is in charge of graphics processing. The device packs in 2GB of RAM and 16GB of native storage, while a 3,060mAh battery is included on the inside, and it is not removable. An 8-megapixel snapper (f/2.0 aperture) can be found on the back of this smartphone, along with an LED flash, while a 5-megapixel shooter (f/2.2 aperture) lies on the front side of this smartphone. Meizu did not specify which version of Android comes out of the box here (though it’s probably Android 6.0 Marshmallow), but you are getting the company’s Flyme OS skin on top of it. 4G LTE with VoLTE is also included here, and so is Bluetooth 4.1.

The Meizu A5 comes in Black, Gold and Silver color variants, and it is priced at 699 Yuan ($103) in China. The phone is already available for purchase in China, it went on sale earlier today. Meizu did not say whether this device will get announced outside of China, though it is possible that the company might introduce it in some other countries, like India, for example. In any case, we’ll just have to wait and see what will happen.