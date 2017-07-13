Meet The UMIDIGI S, The First Of UMIDIGI’s New S-Series Phones

UMIDIGI has announced that it is now adding to its ever-expanding smartphone portfolio with the introduction of not just a new smartphone, but also an entire new smartphone line. According to UMIDIGI, the new series of smartphones will be the UMIDIGI S-series (or “S-Class”) and the first device to debut this new line of smartphones will be the UMIDIGI S.

Although UMIDIGI has now announced the new UMIDIGI S, the company has yet to provide any firm details on the specs or the features that will be on offer with this smartphone. Instead, UMIDIGI has looked to emphasize that the entire series will focus on combining quality and design, with an added focus on the user experience. Likewise, while the details are limited, UMIDIGI does state that the new UMIDIGI S will come with competitive specs, battery life, performance, as well as new software improvements through UMI OS.

UMIDIGI has also now made available select images of the new UMIDIGI S which do provide some additional indication of the type of smartphone that will be on offer. For instance, the image above (and the video below) do highlight that the UMIDIGI S will come equipped with a dual rear camera configuration. It also seems to be the case that a metal frame will be in use, joining the curved front and back portions. While the UMIDIGI S will come equipped with a front-positioned physical home button – and likely where the fingerprint sensor will be located. In addition, UMIDIGI has now launched a new dedicated section on its site for the UMIDIGI S, which also details that the smartphone will be available in two colors – ‘Champagne Gold’ and ‘Midnight Black.’ On a side note, the same website section also now seems to be allowing interested parties to subscribe for more information. Where in doing so, also offers the option to take part in a giveaway. The prizes being the opportunity to buy the UMIDIGI S for only $0.99. More details on the UMIDIGI S, as well as the giveaway, through the link below. While those interested in a closer look at this new smartphone, check out the latest UMIDIGI video below.