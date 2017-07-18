Meet The OUKITEL K10000 Max With 10000mAh Battery, IP68 Rating

OUKITEL already has a number of ‘K10000’ models available including the OUKITEL K10000 and the OUKITEL K10000 Pro. The common denominator between the models is that they offer extended levels of battery life, thanks to the inclusion of a 10,000 mAh capacity battery. Now it seems, OUKITEL has a new K10000 model on the way, the OUKITEL K10000 Max.

As is probably to be expected, with this being a K10000 model, the OUKITEL K10000 Max once again comes loaded with a 10,000 mAh battery. However, where the K10000 Max differs somewhat from its sibling K10000 devices, is that this one is designed to be even more durable. As the OUKITEL K10000 Max is a ‘tri-proof’ smartphone. Which means, it is not only protected against dust and water encounters (IP68 certified), but is also protected against crashes. To highlight its durable nature, OUKITEL has now released a new video which shows the K10000 Max being put through its paces. The videos starts off with the K10000 Max being submerged in a fish tank where it remains for 30 minutes. Following which, the K10000 Max is then seen buried in slurry with additional sand added after the phone has been submerged. Once again, the K10000 Max remains here for 12 minutes in total. After both encounters the K10000 Max is shown working as normal and without any issues. Suggesting this could be an ideal option for those looking for a highly-durable smartphone, as well as one which offers a very good return on battery usage per charge.

Although the OUKITEL K10000 Max has yet to become available, OUKITEL has now opened up a dedicated subscription page where those interested can sign up to be one of the first to get their hands on this new and durable smartphone. OUKITEL will also be offering those who subscribe a $50 off coupon which can be used against the purchase of the OUKITEL K10000 Max once it becomes available. While a select few of those subscribers will also have the opportunity to buy the OUKITEL K10000 Max at half the cost. More details on the OUKITEL K10000 Max, and the option to subscribe, through the link below.