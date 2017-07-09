MediaTek Helio X30 SOC Confirmed For Meizu PRO 7

Image leaks and renders for Meizu PRO 7 and PRO 7 Plus have been surfacing all over the Internet these past few weeks, thanks to their Secondary Display at the rear end of the devices. While all news and updates up to this point has been mere speculation and mostly based on rumors, a MediaTek official has come out and confirmed the Meizu PRO 7 to ship with its Helio X30 deca-core processor, based on the 10nm manufacturing process. The low-key confirmation comes under the guise of MediaTek’s monthly revenue announcement for the fiscal month of June which saw an increase of 18.75% compared to the month of May.

The company also seems to have estimated the valuation of its stock price taking the launch of Meizu PRO 7 with MediaTek System on Chip (SoC) into consideration. MediaTek has suffered a staggering loss of 11.79% in its revenue generation since the last year and aims to make up for it with the hopefully positive perception of the PRO 7 and in extension, its processor to drive its market share in what is rapidly turning out to be a Qualcomm dominated sector. There have also been reports of MediaTek partnering up with another manufacturer for the release of it chipset though nothing concrete can be said as of now.

The Meizu PRO 7 is rumored to sport either a 5.2-inch or 5.5-inch display, 6GB or 8GB of RAM coupled with 64GB or 128GB of internal storage. Meizu will also be including the 10nm MediaTek X30 deca-core processor to power the device. A rumored 3,300 mAh non-removable battery is likely to be included to ensure you get enough screen on time for your secondary display situated at the rear of the device. Talking about the secondary display, it is likely to include E-ink which essentially implies a black and white output for the screen. A 16-megapixel Sony IMX386 camera is located on the back of the Meizu PRO 7, while a 12-megapixel Sony IMX286 sensor is available on the front of the device for the selfie lover in you. With almost little to no information available regarding the software of the device, it is expected to launch with FlymeOS version 7 carrying the Android 7.1 (Nougat) build.