Malware Increasing Faster On iOS devices Than On Android

The latest mobile threat intelligence report shows that the amount of malware found on Apple’s iOS system is increasing at a faster rate than the malware found on Android devices. Skycure, the leader in mobile threat defense, released its report today entitled “10 Years of (Hacking) iOS.” The report included plenty of information on how vulnerable iOS has been over the past decade and how Apple’s security measures fail in comparison to Android’s, even though iOS has influenced improving corporate security overall, such as starting the trend of Bring Your Own Device (BYOD), which allowed company employees to use their own smartphones or computers in the workplace. Apple’s positive efforts in work productivity have led to more business professionals using their own iPhone or MacBook, therefore making iOS products a likely target for hackers.

The amount of malware and other vulnerabilities doesn’t prove how insecure a platform is, yet it does show how often hackers are trying to break into the system. In terms of iOS, there have been far too many to keep major corporations secure. Based on the findings in Skycure’s report, the percentage of iOS devices used for corporate work that now have malicious activity currently installed has more than tripled since the third quarter of 2016. However, Android’s rate of malware infections has stayed at or below where it was during Q3 2016. This makes Android products the obvious choice for enterprises hoping to reduce their online threats. One thing that Android phones have that iOS devices don’t, would be the numerous security measures that Google follows to provide safeguards for Android against common threats such as Ransomware. This form of malware presents itself as a safe application, and once it is downloaded, it restricts the user’s access to their phone.

Ransomware can encrypt data, even on your device’s external storage. To decrypt the data, the malware will demand a ransom be paid. However, since Google shows plenty of concern over its apps and the user communities, it follows very strict guidelines to guarantee that Android users receive total security from suspicious malware activities. The Skycure Mobile Threat Intelligence Report looks at threat intelligence data from across the world. The latest report is based on millions of security tests that were performed between January and March of 2017. The mobile defense company analyzes over 1 million apps and more than 1.5 million networks worldwide each year to present businesses and consumers with the facts about their smartphone’s level of security.