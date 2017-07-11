Magisk Receives New SafetyNet Workaround & Android O Support

XDA Developers member “topjohnwu” on Monday released a new stable version of their Magisk Android tool – build number 13.1. The latest revision of the popular software is essentially a mostly bug-free 13.0 beta build that was introduced in late June, debuting a new SafetyNet workaround meant to address Google’s method of detecting rooted devices and hide the root status of its host. The workaround was launched shortly after the Alphabet-owned company modified its set of Android services and application programming interfaces (APIs) that are meant to protect users from a wide variety of security threats and preemptively prevent rooted smartphones and tablets from accessing a number of apps in the process of doing so. The change allowed SafetyNet to detect Magisk whenever the tool wasn’t running in a core-only mode, though its developer managed to develop a new workaround in a relatively quick manner.

Following the update to the version 13.1, MagiskSU, resetprop, magiskhide, and magiskpolicy are presented in a single binary, which is likely related to the way the tool now behaves in an effort to account for the latest iteration of SafetyNet. According to the developer of the solution, the new stable build of Magisk has also been confirmed to work on the third developer preview of Android O. The currently experimental variant of Google’s operating system is set to receive its fourth developer preview including near-final system images in the coming days, though the fact that Magisk now works on DP3 indicates that it will also likely run on the upcoming iterations of the OS including the stable one which is currently predicted to launch by the end of the summer.

As always, the new Magisk build can be downloaded from the app’s official thread on XDA Developers Forums in the form of a flashable image for users who are interested in doing a clean install or simply don’t have an older version of the service running on their device. Everyone else can simply update the app through Magisk Manager that can also be downloaded by following the banner beneath this writing. Google will likely attempt to once again prevent this open source solution from hiding rooted Android smartphones and tablets from SafetyNet and an update on the company’s efforts to do so may follow in the coming months.