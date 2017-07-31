Lyft Adds Valerie Jarrett To Its Board of Directors

Lyft has announced today that it has added Valerie Jarrett to its board of directors. Jarrett recently served in the Obama Administration for the past 8 years. She server as a Senior Advisor to the president, and was also Assistant to the President for Public Engagement and Intergovernmental Affairs, and was in the White House for the entirety of both terms. Lyft notes in its press release that Jarrett worked on a variety of issues during her time in the White House. Which ranged from economic growth and opportunity to workplace policies for the empowerment of working families.

While Jarrett may not have that much experience with ride hailing companies – after all this is a pretty new area – she does bring a slew of skill sets to the company. Which is something that Lyft had been looking for. In its press release, Lyft stated that it couldn’t have “found a better partner than Valerie, an incredibly influential and respected businesswoman and civic leader.” Of the appointment to Lyft’s board, Jarrett stated that she is a “frequent Lyft passenger and have been inspired by the strong community John and Logan have created that is dedicated to enlightened corporate values.” She continued by stating that she and the founders of Lyft share a “a belief that reliable, affordable transportation positively impacts social mobility and improves the quality of life in densely populated communities.”

Jarrett appears to be a pretty big addition to the Lyft team and more specifically its board of directors. Which is continuing a rather stellar year for Lyft, while its competitor, Uber, is having a rather tough year. Lyft has launched in over 360 communities now, which means that nearly 80% of the US is able to hail a ride with their smartphone using Lyft. Of course, Uber does still have a larger footprint in the US and around the world than Lyft, but its getting there. Uber has been around for a bit longer than Lyft, so it makes sense that its bigger. Lyft has also launched a number of new services like Lyft Lux and much more. Lyft is also working closely with GM on making autonomous vehicles a real thing and is looking to launch them in some cities in the next year or two. Ride hailing companies like Lyft see autonomous cars as the next big thing, and would start the transition into no longer actually buying cars, but just hailing a ride and being on your way.