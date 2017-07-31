Live Images Leak Of Samsung’s SM-G9298 Flip Phone

Live images have leaked of Samsung’s SM-G9298 flip smartphone running on Android software earlier this morning. The device, which doesn’t really have an official name coming from Samsung yet, was also seen over the weekend in a press render which showed off all angles of the device. You can see the press render above while the live images that were leaked of the phone in public can be found in the gallery below.

While the press render doesn’t show the phone flipped open to reveal the inside screen, it does show all sides of the outside of the phone, which includes the second display, and the design of the device matches up entirely with the live leaked images, which does show the phone flipped open so you can actually see both screens. In addition to both of these new leaks matching each other in regards to the design, they also both match previous leaks of the phone. The first of the two leaks was from back at the end of May, which only showed the front of the device in a closed state, so all that was visible was the display and the Samsung branding.

The second leak was just at the beginning of July and was a collection of different images from the phone’s manual, showing a similar design to everything that had been seen about the phone up to that point plus describing some of the device details. With the phone now appearing in public in what looks like a retail setting, it’s likely that Samsung is getting ready to launch the phone sometime in the very near future, though like Samsung’s other flip phones running Android it’s also likely to launch in Asia only. That being said Samsung hasn’t officially confirmed the phone yet and there’s currently no information on an announcement or launch date. Samsung’s SM-G9298 device is said to come with two 4.2-inch AMOLED panels, as well as 64GB of internal storage space and 4GB of RAM, while also providing a 5-megapixel front camera for selfies and video chat, in addition to a 12-megapixel rear-facing camera for main images.