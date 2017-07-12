LiquidSky Adds Support For Android With Version 2.0 Beta

LiquidSky has added support for Android with the version 2.0 beta of its service. Since this is still in beta, there could be some bugs associated with the app or the service itself, but now that Android is supported LiquidSky is bound to capture some more attention. For those unaware, LiquidSky is a game streaming service where the games you play come from your own Steam library via the cloud. It’s not too unlike Sony’s PlayStation Now or even more fitting, NIDIA’s GeForce Now service which is available on the SHIELD Tablet models as well as the NVIDIA SHIELD Android TV.

The difference here with LiquidSky is that the games are from your own Steam library, meaning they’re games you already own and have purchased through the Steam PC client. The kicker, though, is that Steam is not the only client available within the service. You can play games from Origin and Blizzard clients too, which means if you’re a fan of hit favorites like Overwatch or Heroes of The Storm, you’ll basically be able to play these games through the LiquidSky app on your smartphone or tablet. With that said, games like Heroes of The Storm require a mouse and keyboard, so you’ll need a mouse and keyboard to play them. The good news is that LiquidSky also supports most Bluetooth mice and keyboards so you can hook these up and play to your heart’s content.

While this is certainly an exciting development for PC gamers there are some notable details to keep in mind. LiquidSky is not completely free. It does offer a free tier of the service, but this is associated with a waiting period in which you have to wait to be granted access. If you don’t care to wait, you can purchase one of the paid plans that are on offer which includes multiple pay-as-you-go options, as well as two monthly options. Pay-as-you-go plans will start at $9.99, but there are also plans for $19.99, $29.99, $49.99, and $99.99, all of which come with varying amounts of allowed gameplay hours and SkyCredits, which is digital currency that can be used for gaining more play time. One SkyCredit equals one minute of game time. The monthly plans on offer include a $29.99 a month option and a $39.99 a month option. If you play games on PC and you’ve been curious to see what LiquidSky is all about, you can grab the Android version of the app from the button below.