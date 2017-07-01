Likely Wi-Fi Only Model Of Huawei Mediapad T3 8.0 Hits FCC

The Huawei Mediapad T3, one of the newest tablet offerings from the Chinese electronics giant, has passed the FCC certification process. As the smaller version of the device is already on sale in the United States, the tested unit is likely the Huawei Mediapad T3 8.0. While most of the internal specifications of the device have already been revealed, there are still some interesting tidbits that can be obtained from the FCC filings. According to the test reports submitted by Huawei to the FCC, the device is capable of connecting to both 2.4GHz and 5GHz Wi-Fi networks. Therefore, the device is flexible enough to adapt to whatever network is present in an area. In addition, the tablet supports Bluetooth 4.1, allowing the device to connect to wireless peripherals. There is no mention of mobile data tests conducted for this device, so it is likely that the said device is a Wi-Fi-only unit. Another interesting tidbit states that this unit is equipped with a 4650mAh battery.

It is likely that the Wi-Fi model of the Huawei Mediapad T3 8.0 will be sold in the United States soon, given that the device has been certified by the FCC. While it is not known when will this model ship, it has been previously reported that an LTE-equipped model of the tablet will ship to the United States on July 7. It is expected that the Huawei Mediapad T3 will be available for $200. For that price, owners will get a tablet that is powered by a Snapdragon 425 processor. The processor is equipped with an octa-core ARM Cortex A53 CPU and an Adreno 308 GPU. The device has an 8-inch display with a resolution of 1280×800. While these are not the top-of-the-line specs, it might already suffice for a device designed primarily for content consumption. The tablet is also equipped with a 5-megapixel rear camera and a 2-megapixel front-facing camera.

There will be two variants of the device to be sold in the United States. These two variants primarily differ in terms of RAM and internal storage. One variant will be sold with 2GB of RAM and 15GB of internal storage while the other variant will likely be equipped with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal flash storage. It is highly likely that the variant with more RAM and storage will be more expensive, though there is no clear word yet on its pricing.