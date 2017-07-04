LightInTheBox Promo: Pre-Order HOMTOM HT50 For Only $99.99

The HOMTOM HT50 is a rather well-specced, big battery smartphone, and it is now really affordable over at LightInTheBox. This phone can now be pre-ordered for only $99.99, which means that it is 51 percent more affordable than usual, you’ll hardly find a similar price point anywhere else. The HOMTOM HT50’s main selling point is its huge battery, this phone comes with a 5,500mAh unit on the inside, and that should be more than enough to satisfy even those of you who are heavily using your smartphone during the day, having its other specs in mind, of course. Now, before we start talking about the device itself, do keep in mind that the phone will ship your way somewhere between July 17 and August 1 if you decide to pre-order one.

As you can see, the HOMTOM HT50 comes with a set of capacitive keys below the display, overview (multitasking), home and back keys are included there, and this phone sports a frame made out of metal. Speaking of which, all of its physical keys are located on the left, and the back side seems to be made out of rubberized plastic, or something that feels like it. This handset comes in Black, Silver and Dark Blue color variants, and it is fueled by the MediaTek MT6737 64-bit quad-core processor, which we’ve seen in a number of budget phones that have come out of China. This is MediaTek’s entry-level processor, but it’s quite capable, and it’s very power efficient, which makes this battery last even longer. Now, in addition to this SoC, the HOMTOM HT50 also packs in 3GB of RAM and 32GB of native storage, while you will also notice a fingerprint scanner on its back.

Now, in addition to everything we’ve mentioned, this smartphone also sports a 5.5-inch 720p (1280 x 720) display, while you will find a 13-megapixel shooter on its back. Interestingly enough, a 13-megapixel camera is placed on the front side of this phone as well, while you will find a micro USB port on the bottom of the device, along with the phone’s speaker. There are two SIM card slots on the inside of this phone, and we’re looking at two micro SIM card slots here. It’s also worth noting that the HOMTOM HT50 offers 4G LTE connectivity, it supports it supports a range of FDD-LTE bands, in case you’re wondering.

