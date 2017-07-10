LG’s Infographic Puts Focus On Smartphones With Thins Bezels

The LG G6 is one of the most appealing smartphones out there in terms of the design, mainly due to its really thin bezels, and the company has just released a rather interesting infographic under the name ‘Why Bezel-Less Matters’. Now, at the very beginning of this infographic, LG mentions IDC (International Data Corporation), and its info that shipments of smartphones with displays larger than 5.5 inches will surpass smartphones with smaller displays in 2018, mainly because of consumers, as they usually prefer larger displays for multimedia purposes. Now, according to IDC’s data, this trend will be boosted even more by ‘bezel-less’ smartphones, which give you more screen real estate without making the actual footprint of a smartphone bigger.

Now, the first image that has been shared by LG as part of this infographic, shows what we’ve just talked about, a trend that has been in motion for quite some time now, and its direction will not change it seems, this chart actually paints a really nice picture when it comes to all that. Now, the second image provided by LG actually gives us some insight into what people think about smartphones with small bezels. 69.7 percent of respondents said that they prefer really thin bezels, 26.9 percent said they’re not sure, 2.7 percent apparently don’t need thin bezels, and only 0.7 percent of respondents said they really don’t need thin bezels. This infographic also reveals that video, social media and mobile banking are really important to consumers, and could be one of the main reasons they purchase a ‘bezel-less’ smartphone. Now, it also seems like people really want a smartphone with a larger display, 57.1 percent of them, though they also want such phones not to be huge (63.7 percent of respondents).

Now, as part of this infographic, LG also lists top 5 annoying things about small smartphone displays. ‘Touching wrong icons’ is the number one reason (57.2 percent), interestingly enough, while ‘touching ads’ is the second one (40.3 percent). 35.4 percent of people think that small displays are bad for looking at images, and 32.6 percent of them think that small displays show a limited amount of data. Now, the fifth most annoying thing when it comes to small displays is. That they’re not that convenient to edit phones and videos. LG has included some additional info in this infographic, and we’ve included the whole thing down below, so that you can check it out.