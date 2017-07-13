LG X power2 Will Be Available At Telus From July 19

The LG X power2 smartphone will be available on Telus from July 19, after it initially became available at other Canadian carriers back in June. The date was first leaked by a Telus employee and the company then proceeded to confirm the date, so there is less than a week to wait. The original leaker also provided an outright price of $240 CAD (approximately $188 USD) for the device, although it’s worth pointing out that the carrier itself has not yet confirmed the pricing. If the above price is accurate, though, the phone is cheaper than the launch price on other carriers when it first became available in Canada. The phone was then offered by Bell, Bell MTS, Fido, Freedom Mobile, Videotron, and Virgin Mobile, at prices ranging from $249 CAD ($195 US) to $299 CAD ($235 US). Koodo is also expected to offer the mid-range smartphone at some point but has not provided an availability date yet.

This smartphone was introduced by LG in February at MWC 2017 in Barcelona. It has a polycarbonate build, and the Canadian version is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 system-on-chip (SoC) with the Adreno 308 GPU for graphics processing. The LG X power2 comes in two RAM variants of 1.5GB or 2GB, and it’s the 1.5GB of RAM model that’s available in Canada, with 16GB of internal storage that can be expanded up to 256GB via a microSD card. It has a 5.5-inch IPS LCD display with HD resolution of 1280 x 720, a 13-megapixel rear camera with autofocus and LED flash, and a 5-megapixel front-facing snapper that also has LED flash.

This smartphone supports 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, and Bluetooth 4.2, and it runs the Android 7.0 Nougat OS with LG’s proprietary user interface. Undoubtedly, the highlight of the LG X power2 though, is its non-removable 4,500mAh battery that can provide enough juice for up to 18 hours of video playback, 29 hours of web browsing, or 26 hours of talk time, according to LG. Therefore the LG X power2 could be a suitable choice for those looking for a longer-lasting handset, and a 50 percent charge is available in one hour or a full charge in two hours. The confirmed price of the device at TELUS might become available over the coming days.