LG V30 Rumored to have an OLED Display, Make its Way to Europe

LG’s V30 smartphone is set to be announced next month, ahead of the IFA trade show in Berlin. The company hasn’t said much about the device just yet, but it has sent out press invites to a press conference on August 31st in Berlin, and it definitely hints at the V30 coming. For the past two years, LG has unveiled its V-series smartphone in September, just after IFA, so it appears that the V30 may be coming a bit earlier this year. Now, there are rumors that the device will sport an OLED display, which would be a first for LG. Seeing as it almost always uses an IPS panel on its flagship devices.

On top of that, it’s also being rumored that the LG V30 will actually make its way to Europe. The LG V10 did launch in Europe, a few months after its announcement. It originally debuted in South Korea and the US. Now the LG V20 did not make its way over to Europe, which made quite a few LG customers in Europe upset. And it seems like LG did hear those customers, as the rumor mill says this model will indeed make it over there. Now the next question is, how soon after launch will it come to Europe.

The LG V30 is expected to share quite a few traits with the LG G6, and that should surprise no one. The rumor mill is pointing towards LG continuing to use a 18:9 aspect ratio display, which means the device will be taller than normal, but provide more screen real estate than what you’d normally get in that physical size. It’ll likely sport the Snapdragon 835 with 6GB of RAM, and it’ll also have the same camera setup as the LG G6, with dual 13-megapixel sensors. One of those being a wide angle sensor so that you are able to get more in the shot. That’s a feature that many users of the LG G5, G6 and V20 have absolutely loved. So it’s no surprise that it will be on the V30 as well. There have been quite a few renders appear of the V30 already, but some of those may not actually happen this year. And that might mean that the V30 will drop the secondary display, especially if it does stick with the 18:9 aspect ratio display.