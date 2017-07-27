LG V30 Concept Render Claims To Be Official Design

A new LG V30 concept render is claiming to be the official design for the phone save for the colors, which are suspected will likely be different from the ones shown in the video below. The YouTube Video, published by Concept Creator, is not terribly long but it does show off the phone from just about every single angle and the design does match up with a recent leak of the phone that surfaced on the web earlier this month. Considering this, there is a really good chance that this render is about as good of a look as the public will get until LG itself unveils the phone in the future.

True to the rumors, the render shows a complete absence of any secondary display on the front panel of the phone, which as mentioned before does make sense given that LG has started implementing the use of the 18:9 aspect ratio. With that amount of screen real estate, a secondary display makes less sense, and this concept render builds off those rumors. You can also see the dual rear-facing camera module with LED flash and what is likely the laser autofocus, something which LG has been using for a couple of years now.

The taller screen is not the only design element inspired by the LG G6, as the smooth metal back and contoured metal frame seem to mimic those parts of the design on the G6 as well. Other attributes that were probably already suspected are things like the USB Type-C port for charging and data transfer, and it looks like there is a 3.5mm audio port on top for headphones. Whether or not LG implements the use of a Hi-Fi Quad DAC in this phone is something that is unclear, and even if it does there’s no guarantee that it would make it into all models. Having this hardware in the phone though would make good use of the audio port and it’s something that LG has already put into more than a couple of phones at this point, including last year’s LG V20. While there’s no firm date yet on an announcement or launch date for the LG V30, consumers can rest assured that there will be plenty of details on it soon enough, as it’s nearing the time when LG unveiled the LG V20 last year. The phone is also going to be promoted by Joseph Gordon-Levitt’s production firm called Hit Record, so there will certainly be plenty of chances to see the phone even after LG’s official unveiling.