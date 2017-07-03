LG Unveils G Pad IV 8.0 FHD LTE Budget Tablet In Korea

LG has just announced a new tablet in Korea, the LG G Pad IV 8.0 FHD LTE. This is the company’s new budget tablet offering for the Korean market, and LG did not mention whether it’s planning to release this tablet anywhere else. The LG G Pad IV 8.0 FHD LTE actually resembles the company’s previous offerings, it comes with LG’s branding on the front, it is easily visible below the display of this tablet, and it sports on-screen keys.

The LG G Pad IV 8.0 FHD LTE, as its name says, sports an 8-inch fullHD display, though its resolution is 1920 x 1200 due to a 4:3 aspect ratio. This tablet is fueled by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 435 64-bit octa-core processor which is running at 1.4GHz, this is the company’s entry-level chip, for those of you who were not aware of that. This tablet comes with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of expandable internal storage (expandable up to 2TB, says LG). A 5-megapixel shooter is placed on the back of this tablet, and one such snapper can be found on its front side as well, though we’re not sure what sensors did LG include here. 4G LTE connectivity is included here, and so is Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac (2.4G / 5GHz) This tablet comes with a 3,000mAh battery, and even though LG did not mention it, this battery is probably non-removable. It seems like the company decided to announce only one color variant of the LG G Pad IV 8.0 FHD LTE, the ‘Dark Brown’ model. Bluetooth 4.2 is included in this tablet, and on the bottom of the device, you’ll be able to find a micro USB port, which means that a Type-C USB port is not available on this device, which is rather surprising.

Android 7.0 Nougat comes pre-installed on the device, along with LG’s custom UI, and as part of that, you’re getting a number of LG’s software features here, including Knock On and Dual Window features, for example The LG G Pad IV 8.0 FHD LTE measures 216.2 x 127 x 6.9mm, while it weighs 290 grams. This tablet is priced at 352,000 Korean won ($307), and it seems like it will be exclusive to LG U+ carrier in Korea, at least at first.