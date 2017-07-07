LG To Mass Produce Rollable OLED Displays In 2020

LG Display will start the mass production of rollable OLED panels in the year 2020. While many consumers are already familiar with the quality of images that an OLED display could bring, manufacturers like LG continue to push the limits of what this technology could offer. This time, LG’s display manufacturing subsidiary focuses on reducing the footprint of its displays. The company observed that there is still a lot to be improved on the display’s footprint, especially when it is not in use. Once rollable displays become available, consumers could benefit from the space savings that these panels could bring in their homes. This is especially important for those who currently live in metropolitan areas, where floor area is at a premium. Moreover, these displays may replace the conventional projector in conference rooms and other similar locations.

The display division of the South Korean tech giant LG has long been developing rollable displays, with the first working unit revealed way back in 2015. While the company had the capacity to release smaller-sized rollable displays, it realized that releasing larger versions would help the company’s bottom line better. At this point, LG Display aims to produce 55-inch and 75-inch OLED displays. It is expected that every unit will cost around 30 million won ($25,988), but the actual price will depend on factors like the form factor and the size of the display. It is likely, however, that the prices for rollable displays will drop once the technology behind this device matures.

Manufacturers of OLED panels are in a rush to boost production capacity and improve their display offerings. As more devices like smartphones and TVs utilize OLED displays, these companies hope to corner a share of the rapidly growing market. For its part, LG Display has invested a huge sum of money in building new production facilities and upgrading the equipment of the facilities that are already built. In addition, the South Korean tech giant has collaborated with other businesses to gain the necessary intellectual property to further polish its offerings. These investments and deals are important for LG Display to corner additional market share, especially in the sales of OLED panels for smartphones.