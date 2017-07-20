LG Q8 Debuts With Dual Cameras, IP68 Rating And More

LG has just launched a new smartphone in Italy, introducing the water-resistant LG Q8 with the model number H970. The smartphone comes with an elegant metal body and sleek design reminiscent of the LG V20, down to the secondary strip of display at the top of the screen to show notifications without turning on the main display. LG says the secondary ticker is perfect for multitasking, while the water and dust-resistant design with an IP68 certification ensures the smartphone is durable. The LG G6 has the same certification, and it can withstand being submerged in up to 1.5 meters of water for up to half an hour.

The LG Q8 joins the LG Q6, LG Q6a and LG Q6+ and it sports high-end specifications, albeit not quite as powerful as the LG G6. The new handset features a 5.2-inch QHD display with a resolution of 2,560 x 1,440 pixels, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 processor, 4GB of RAM, and 32GB of internal storage expandable via a microSD card. The LG Q8 further comes with a dual rear camera setup comprising of a 13-megapixel sensor and an 8-megaipixel one, designed to deliver quality wide-angle photos and high-resolution video recording in 4K. On the front, a 5-megapixel wide-angle camera should deliver decent selfies. Other specs include a non-removable 3,000 mAh battery, high-quality audio thanks to a digital to analog converter called Hi-Fi DAC, and Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box.

The cameras can record clear and sharp images even while in motion thanks to Steady Record 2.0 technology, which keeps involuntary vibrations from showing up on camera. LG has also included a manual mode for video, allowing LG Q8 users to capture professional-looking footage by adjusting the recording parameters to best suit the respective scenario. The LG Q8 can also record quality audio thanks to its two microphones with high acoustic overrun (AOP) that minimize acoustic distortion. To ensure the highest audio quality, the smartphone records audio in uncompressed lossless format. The LG Q8 will go on sale this month in Italy at €599 (about $698) unlocked, but no information is available yet regarding a wider release in other markets.