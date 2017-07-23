LG Q8 Coming To More Markets Other Than Italy This Week

The LG Q8 is set to hit more markets other than Italy later this week, the South Korean original equipment manufacturer (OEM) confirmed in a press release published on Monday. Initially introduced in the Mediterranean country last Thursday, the LG Q8 was presented as the second major addition to the recently launched LG Q lineup of mid-range devices that are meant to reflect the company’s newfound product design strategy entailing screens with an aspect ratio of 18:9, i.e. 2:1, and IP67-certified bodies resistant to both dust and water. LG Electronics didn’t clarify which particular countries other than Italy are set to receive its latest mid-ranger, with the company only stating that all of the markets where the handset is set to launch this week are in Europe. Following its debut on the Old Continent, the LG Q8 will make its way to a number of Asian countries next month, the firm said. No concrete details on the phone’s potential U.S. availability have been given, indicating that the LG Q8 won’t see a stateside release in the immediate future, if ever.

The device itself is equipped with a 5.2-inch QHD IPS display panel and a secondary IPS screen with a resolution of 160 by 1040 pixels that’s located above its main display module. Coupled with the fact that this smartphone packs what’s essentially a smaller version of the Full Vision screen from the LG G6, it basically looks like a crossover between LG’s last Android flagship and the LG V20. The LG Q8 is powered by the Snapdragon 820, Qualcomm’s 2016 system-on-chip (SoC) that fueled a number of premium handsets released last year, including the U.S. variants of the Samsung Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S7 Edge, as well as the HTC 10, LG G5, and the Xiaomi Mi 5. The device is equipped with 4GB of LPDDR4 RAM and 32GB of UFS memory, in addition to featuring a microSD card slot that supports up to 2TB of extra storage. The back panel of the LG Q8 houses a dual camera setup comprised of a 16-megapixel sensor and an 8-megapixel wide-angle one, whereas the handset itself is powered by a 3,000mAh battery which isn’t removable. The LG Q8 measures 148.9 x 71.9 x 7.9mm in size and weighs in at 146g, the Seoul-based consumer electronics manufacturer previously confirmed, adding that the device will initially only be available in the Urban Titan color variant. The top bezel of the device features a 5-megapixel camera module.

The company previously said that the LG Q8 will be selling for €599 (about $699) in Italy, though it remains to be seen whether that price also holds true in other European markets where it may be different based on the value-added tax (VAT) of individual countries on the Old Continent.